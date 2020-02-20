LF Edge announced Equinix has joined LF Edge as the project celebrates its first year of collaborative integration across the open-source edge.

A data center company Equinix has joined LF Edge, an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system. LF Edge is currently comprised of seven projects, including Akraino Edge Stack, Baetyl, Fledge, EdgeX Foundry, Home Edge, Open Glossary of Edge Computing, and Project EVE, and celebrating its first year as an umbrella project. LF Edge is helping to unify a fragmented edge market around a common, open vision for the future of the industry by forming a software stack that brings the best of cloud, enterprise, and telecom.

Cloud-neutral frameworks for edge computing

Justin Dustzadeh, chief technology officer, Equinix said,