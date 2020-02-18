Equinix announced that 2019 annual revenues increase of 10% year-over-year to $5.562 billion, a 9% year-over-year increase.

Global interconnection and data center company Equinix reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Equinix continued to expand the reach of its global platform and currently operates across 55 metros in 26 countries. Interconnection revenues grew 13% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 14% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Equinix achieved its second-best gross and net bookings 2019 4th quarter with strong performance across all three regions (Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific) and notable momentum in Asia-Pacific.

2019 results summary

Revenues: $5.562 billion, a 10% increase over the previous year or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9%

Operating income: $1.170 billion, a 20% increase over the previous year, and an operating margin of 21%

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.688 billion, a 48% adjusted EBITDA margin

Net income: $507 million, a 39% increase over the previous year

Charles Meyers, President and CEO of Equinix said,