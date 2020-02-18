Equinix announced that 2019 annual revenues increase of 10% year-over-year to $5.562 billion, a 9% year-over-year increase.
Global interconnection and data center company Equinix reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Equinix continued to expand the reach of its global platform and currently operates across 55 metros in 26 countries. Interconnection revenues grew 13% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 14% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Equinix achieved its second-best gross and net bookings 2019 4th quarter with strong performance across all three regions (Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific) and notable momentum in Asia-Pacific.
2019 results summary
- Revenues: $5.562 billion, a 10% increase over the previous year or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9%
- Operating income: $1.170 billion, a 20% increase over the previous year, and an operating margin of 21%
- Adjusted EBITDA: $2.688 billion, a 48% adjusted EBITDA margin
- Net income: $507 million, a 39% increase over the previous year
Charles Meyers, President and CEO of Equinix said,
“2019 was a great year for Equinix, delivering $5.6 billion of revenue, ahead of our expectations, as we continue to drive value on both the top-line and at the per-share level. The pace of digital transformation continues to accelerate, creating seismic shifts across industries as businesses embrace interconnection as critical to their infrastructure strategy, and adopt hybrid and multi-cloud as the clear architecture of choice. In 2020, we will continue our focus on evolving Platform Equinix, adding new capabilities and service offerings to meet the digital transformation needs of our customers, expanding our global reach and scaling our go-to-market engine to execute on the opportunity ahead. We are excited about the year ahead and continuing to build a company that is simultaneously driving great business results and positively impacting our world.”
