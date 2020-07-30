Cloud access risk security company Ermetic announced a $17.25M Series A round of financing led by Accel, and supported by Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Target Global, the company’s $10M seed round investors. The company announced that the funds will be spent to scale research & development, go-to-market, sales, marketing, and customer support initiatives for its Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management platform. As a result of the funding round, Andrei Brasoveanu, Partner at Accel, has joined the company’s board of directors.
Tighter, least privilege access policies
Ermetic helps organizations enforce tighter, least privilege access policies to help prevent data breaches in AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Shai Morag, CEO of Ermetic said,
“Until now, customers have been using retrofitted tools to try to manage cloud infrastructure accounts and entitlements. Ermetic has developed a cloud-native alternative that uses analytics to consistently manage permissions and enforce least-privilege access. We are pleased to welcome Accel as an investor and Andrei Brasoveanu to our Board. This capital infusion will help us capture a large share of the emerging market known as Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management.”
