Cloud access risk security company Ermetic announced a $17.25M Series A round of financing led by Accel, and supported by Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Target Global, the company’s $10M seed round investors. The company announced that the funds will be spent to scale research & development, go-to-market, sales, marketing, and customer support initiatives for its Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management platform. As a result of the funding round, Andrei Brasoveanu, Partner at Accel, has joined the company’s board of directors.

Tighter, least privilege access policies

Ermetic helps organizations enforce tighter, least privilege access policies to help prevent data breaches in AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Shai Morag, CEO of Ermetic said,