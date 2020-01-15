eStruxture and DataHive announced that they have partnered in order to bring superior data center and interconnectivity services to the Calgary market.

The eStruxture and DataHive partnership is offering Calgary businesses enhanced, state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral data center services. eStruxture customers can access all the carriers in DataHive’s downtown carrier hotel. This partnership gives Calgary enterprises the power to create and optimize the custom colocation and connectivity solutions they need to drive growth.

High-power density of over 30 kilowatts per cabinet

Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture Data Centers said,

“When we expanded our services in Calgary, we committed to helping our customers grow and enlarge their businesses by offering them more options in terms of fully configurable colocation space, high-power density of over 30 kilowatts per cabinet and carrier diversity. Thanks to the partnership with DataHive, we are delivering on that promise by ensuring that our customers have direct, secure access to an ever-growing number of network and service providers.”

Marjorie Zingle, CEO of DataHive said,

“Carrier neutrality and scalability are vital for today’s digital enterprises. By partnering with eStruxture, we are creating a global connectivity hub for Western Canada and making Calgary a truly internationally connected city.”

Source: 1