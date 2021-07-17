23 European companies have announced the creation of the European Cloud Industrial Alliance (EUCLIDIA). The alliance is formed by independent European original technology manufacturers and aims to promote digital independence and strategic autonomy.

Endorsed by non-profit European organizations

The founding members of the alliance are Abilian, Amarisoft, Beremiz, BlueMind, Clever cloud, E.corp, Jamespot, Innoroute, Linbit, Netframe, Nexedi, Nextcloud, ng-voice, Nitrokey, OpenSVC, Patrowl, Rapid.Space, Scaleway, SenX, Signal18, Submer, Vates and XWiki. All founding members develop original software and hardware at the core of a wide range of cloud services, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, edge, vRAN.

EUCLIDIA is endorsed by European-based non-profit organisations that provide resources and access to European institutions such as the Conseil National du Logiciel Libre, the European Association of Next Generation Telecommunications Innovators, the Libre Endowment Fund, and OW2.

The alliance will carry the voice of European cloud technology innovators. Members of the alliance are all European-based with the majority of shareholders being European. It aims to provide lawmakers and policymakers with the field expertise and vision that will reinforce policies that accelerate the adoption and development of leading cloud technologies made in Europe.

