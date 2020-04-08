IT Europa and Angel Business Communications have announced the new data of the European Managed Services Summit 2020. The European Managed Services Summit 2020 which will bring Managed Service Providers (MSPs), resellers, systems integrators and service providers, leading vendors, distributors and hosting providers, together will take place at the Novotel Amsterdam City Hotel 29th of October 2020.

Creating value with managed services

The summit is focused on creating value with managed services. It will provide insights about specific areas and issues impacting on the managed services sector, including,

How to build and increase value – both for MSPs and their clients

Increasing efficiency and differentiation

The impact of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and IoT

Changes in buyer behavior

Digitalization and Business Transformation

Security and Compliance

Cloud, Hybrid and Edge Computing

Resource Management, Training & Skills

In its fourth year, the European Managed Services Summit 2020 is a management-level event designed to help channel organizations identify opportunities arising from the increasing demand for managed and hosted services. Through these insights, organizations can develop and strengthen partnerships aimed at supporting sales within the summit exhibition and networking area.

For further information about the summit, resellers, integrators can visit the official website of the summit.