Everstream has announced an agreement to acquire Rocket Fiber, a fiber-based network service provider in Detroit.

Rocket Fiber acquisition completes Everstream’s coverage in all major Michigan markets and gives Everstream the largest fiber footprint in downtown Detroit. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is in addition to the company’s recently announced $250 million to build a new fiber infrastructure across the Midwest this year. The expansion into Detroit with the Rocket Fiber acquisition includes:

41 route miles of network in greater downtown Detroit.

Direct connection to Everstream’s existing fiber network infrastructure in Michigan and its other Midwest markets.

Two offices in downtown Detroit, including more than 75 team members.

High-capacity, low-latency connectivity services

Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey said,