Everstream has announced an agreement to acquire Rocket Fiber, a fiber-based network service provider in Detroit.
Rocket Fiber acquisition completes Everstream’s coverage in all major Michigan markets and gives Everstream the largest fiber footprint in downtown Detroit. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is in addition to the company’s recently announced $250 million to build a new fiber infrastructure across the Midwest this year. The expansion into Detroit with the Rocket Fiber acquisition includes:
- 41 route miles of network in greater downtown Detroit.
- Direct connection to Everstream’s existing fiber network infrastructure in Michigan and its other Midwest markets.
- Two offices in downtown Detroit, including more than 75 team members.
High-capacity, low-latency connectivity services
Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey said,
“Detroit has undergone extraordinary growth in the last five years, making the acquisition of Rocket Fiber and its strong presence in Detroit the perfect complement to our existing Michigan network. We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Dan Gilbert and the Rock Family of Companies, including Rocket Fiber, Rock Ventures, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This opportunity allows us to continue to provide Detroit-area businesses with the high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services they’ve come to expect from their fiber network provider and expands their direct access across Midwest through the growing Everstream network.”
