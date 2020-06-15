Evoque Data Center Solutions announced that Andy Stewart will be the company’s new CEO. Steward has over 15 years of management experience and previously he served as Chief Strategy Officer at TierPoint, where he was responsible for leading product development, technology strategy, and mergers and acquisitions. He was also an Executive Advisor at Thompson Street Capital Partners and board member for BCM One.

The company’s current CEO, Tim Caulfield is stepping down after 18 months. During Caulfield’s tenure, Evoque was able to stabilize, retain the client base, and build the shared service functions to support the international footprint. Andy Steward, CEO of Evoque said,