Evoque Data Center Solutions announced that Andy Stewart will be the company’s new CEO. Steward has over 15 years of management experience and previously he served as Chief Strategy Officer at TierPoint, where he was responsible for leading product development, technology strategy, and mergers and acquisitions. He was also an Executive Advisor at Thompson Street Capital Partners and board member for BCM One.
The company’s current CEO, Tim Caulfield is stepping down after 18 months. During Caulfield’s tenure, Evoque was able to stabilize, retain the client base, and build the shared service functions to support the international footprint. Andy Steward, CEO of Evoque said,
“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to be joining Evoque as CEO. With a foundation of rock-solid data centers, a great set of enterprise clients, and Brookfield’s continued commitment, we will move aggressively to take advantage of the global opportunity for colocation and other IT services.”
