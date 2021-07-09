Exclusive Networks announced the acquisition of Ignition Technology, the UK and northern Europe specialist security VAD concentrated on early-stage disruptive security-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors. Exclusive aims to reinforce its heritage and reputation as the go-to specialist distribution partner for emerging cybersecurity innovators with this acquisition.

To support emerging startups

As a security distributor for the SaaS world, Ignition will be developed globally as the springboard for new vendors and technologies whilst Exclusive Networks remains the pathway for global scale and hyper-growth.

Jesper Trolle, CEO at Exclusive Networks, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“We are enhancing our value for emerging vendors with Ignition, creating a focused, defined, and dedicated proposition. By creating a separate entity, we can provide a global launchpad for these emerging startups whilst maintaining our key focus on the specific needs of our core established and scale-out vendors.”

Ignition currently operates in 7 countries across Benelux, the Nordics, and the UK. Following the acquisition, Exclusive Networks will plan to establish the Ignition offer globally over the coming months. Each local Ignition organization will have access to the existing resources of Exclusive Networks worldwide.

Peter Ledger, Co-founder, and MD of Ignition said,

“This is a great opportunity for both ourselves and vendors to get a clear pathway to boost progression globally. Transitioning through the stages of startup to scale-out has always been a dilemma for vendors wanting the focus of a local specialist but needing scale. For those specialists to benefit from the hard work and investment put into the early stages. No global player has managed this previously, and this is a bold and creative way of addressing this need. Our model depends on hyper-care, customer acquisition, and evangelism. We now have a symbiotic partnership with Exclusive, who ‘wrote the book’ on launching and developing new and emerging vendors internationally.”

