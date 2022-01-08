Global Internet, Cloud Access Optimization, SASE, and SD-WAN services provider, Expereo announced that the company has appointed Ben Elms as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, he will lead the Sales and go-to-market transformation across all channels and drive the expansion and adoption of Expereo’s services worldwide.

20 years of operational expertise

Ben Elms has over 20 years of operational expertise and leadership in the telecommunications industry. Prior to his new role at Expereo, he served as the Group Director (CEO) at Vodafone Global Enterprise, a division of Vodafone Group, a leading international wireless and wireline operator, where he was responsible for leading global team managing relationships with multinational customers. During his tenure, the company outperformed the market with strong financial performance and delivered significant improvements in customer and employee satisfaction. Irwin Fouwels, CEO of Expereo said,

« Ben exhibits all the trademarks of a great leader, a true team player with super-strong commercial acumen and operational experience whilst demonstrating a relentless focus on the needs of the customer. Over the last few years, we see enterprises becoming even more cloud and internet-centric. Expereo has established a global leadership position in the highly attractive global cloud and software-defined networking market. I am very excited to have Ben join our company to continue our global go-to-market transformation. I am looking forward to a great partnership to take Expereo to further heights. »

