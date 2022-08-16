Expereo has announced the acquisition of Breeze Networks, a managed service provider of SD-WAN/SASE technologies.

As part of the acquisition, Expereo welcomes Matthew Lea, CTO of Breeze Networks as Technical Portfolio Lead.>

Expereo intends to continue its acquisition strategy w ith the full support of majority investor Vitruvian Partners and minority investor Apax Partners SAS.

Managed network solutions provider, Expereo announced the acquisition of Breeze Networks, a managed SD-WAN/SASE technologies provider. With the acquisition, the company expects to boost its growth by building on its current services to manage SD-WAN solutions with partners and multinational enterprise customers globally.

Matthew Lea joins Expereo as Technical Portfolio Lead

With the acquisition, Expereo aims to complement its managed network solutions with the world-class advisory practice providing guidance to organizations. Cloud-based network connectivity and security solutions provider, Breeze Networks is a privately owned UK-based supplier. Expereo also stated that the company aims to continue its acquisition strategy with the support of majority investor Vitruvian Partners and minority investor Apax Partners SAS.

With the acquisition, Matthew Lea, CTO of Breeze Networks is joining Expereo as Technical Portfolio Lead. His experience will be an important addition to the knowledge base of the company’s technical team, led by CTO, Kristaps Petrovskis. In his new role, Lea will focus on the company’s expansion plans for the SD-WAN/SASE practice, solidifying the company’s presence in the UK market. Irwin Fouwels, CEO of Expereo said,

« This acquisition comes at an exciting time, as we expand our SD-WAN services to address the growing need for agile, cost-effective cloud access and global network solutions in the market. With our shared vision to simplify global connectivity and provide world-class customer experience, the expertise of the team of professionals behind Breeze Networks will contribute great value as we join forces. »