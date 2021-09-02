Exterro announced the expansion of its public cloud provider locations to include the Canadian Amazon Web Services (AWS) datacenter. With the Canada AWS datacenter, Exterro targets the current and new clientele that require a dedicated datacenter in the country.

Support of Exterro’s global customer base

A wide swath of enterprises including legal service providers, government agencies, and law enforcement agencies use Exterro’s platform for forensic investigations, e-discovery process management, and compliance with government/industry regulations and corporate policies.

Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro, said,

“As a fast-expanding company, Exterro’s client list includes an increasing number of companies and government agencies in Canada. Many prefer to have their data stored within the Canadian borders. Given the growing complexity of data security and privacy regulations around the world, we are very pleased to accommodate these requests.”

Exterro is now hosting data locally via AWS to adhere strictly to all security, compliance, and data privacy standards specific to Canada. The company is currently SOC II certified and FedRAMP authorized and is nearing completion of HiTrust CSF and ISO 27001 certifications.

