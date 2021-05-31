Cloud-driven networking company, Extreme Networks, introduces its cloud-native network visibility platform that enables network transparency and flexibility for service providers in highly distributed, 5G environments. The Extreme 9000 series, features the Extreme 9920 intelligent network visibility platform. It is built with cloud-native design principles and a composable data pipeline that provides highly scalable traffic aggregation, packet filtering, replication, and advanced network packet processing for analytics tools.

Extreme 9920 intelligent network visibility platform

According to the announcement, the platform also delivers detailed data insights and provides the flexibility to adapt for future network enhancements so service providers will be able to respond to new user demands and 5G use cases quickly. The Extreme 9920, which will be generally available in June 2021, is based on the Intel Tofino 2 programmable ASIC, which provides a massively scalable architecture that easily integrates with existing environments and can quickly adapt to new use cases. Some of the key features are:

Flexible, Scalable Network Visibility Platform : With greater power efficiency and a smaller physical footprint, the 9000 series is ideally suited for service providers and large enterprise deployments. The 9920’s composable packet broker service delivers a hierarchical packet management architecture, enabling customers to adapt for diverse and developing mobile edge use cases and giving them the ability to scale for environments including large data centers and cloud architectures.

Designed for Cloud-Native Composability: The network visibility platform leverages a microservices-based composable operating system. The containerized, Kubernetes-based clustered architecture can also be patched without service interruption, maintaining network reliability, and reducing operational risk.

Management Based on Microservices API-first Design Principles : The Extreme Visibility Manager has an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) to establish new rule sets and commands for all of Extreme’s visibility devices. It provides full visibility into every aspect of the network, from a highly geographically dispersed environment with regions and zones to the services running on the system. Customers can easily integrate the solution with existing operational support systems without replacing expensive infrastructure.

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Extreme Networks, said,

“With this new intelligent network visibility solution, Extreme is reducing complexity and minimizing opportunities for error by enabling service providers to more easily adapt and scale for new use cases without predefining every specific scenario. Our years of expertise in building highly scalable, composable visibility solutions make Extreme uniquely positioned to provide the visibility service providers need to prepare for a future that is distributed, dynamic, and data-driven.”

