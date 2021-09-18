Cloud-driven networking company, Extreme Networks announced it has completed the acquisition of Ipanema, the cloud-native, enterprise SD-WAN division of Infovista. With the acquisition, the company is expanding its ExtremeCloud portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security software solutions that are required to power the Infinite Enterprise.

Flexibility, capability, and security

Ipanema’s SD-WAN capabilities will augment the company’s ExtremeCloud portfolio by adding more flexibility, capability, and security when connecting locations, applications, and devices. The acquisition also established a second technology center of excellence in Europe for the company and improves its customer presence in that region. The company also stated that it aims to use Ipanema’s existing relationships with leading MSPs and XSPs as part of its go-to-market strategy across EMEA. Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks said,

“The close of the Ipanema acquisition accelerates our leadership position and growth opportunities in cloud networking by opening the door to new software subscription services within our ExtremeCloud portfolio. Our customers and partners have expressed great excitement about our vision and how this deal will continue to provide a competitive advantage and clear market differentiation. Our M&A expertise and focus on execution allowed us to close ahead of schedule and we’re thrilled to have so many talented Ipanema employees join Team Extreme.”

See more Cloud Computing News