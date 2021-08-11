Cloud-driven networking company, Extreme Networks, announced the intent to acquire Ipanematech, a newly created entity. The acquisition of Infovista’s SD-WAN division will expand the company’s ExtremeCloud portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security solutions required to power the Infinite Enterprise.

Automatically and dynamically application traffic adjustments

Ipanema allows organizations to automatically and dynamically adjust application traffic flows based on real-time network conditions. It also provides increased performance and better experience, under diverse conditions across various types of cloud-managed WAN connectivity. The company is also planning to implement these capabilities to create an infinitely distributed and secure solution within the ExtremeCloud portfolio.

The acquisition will also add flexibility, capability, and security when connecting locations, applications, and devices, which allows the company to provide a better experience to customers. The acquisition of Ipanema will also establish a second technology center of excellence for Extreme in Europe, deepening its European customer presence. Ipanema’s partnerships with managed services providers and systems integrators across Europe allows customers to implement, manage, and scale their cloud-driven SD-WAN installations. Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks said,

“By acquiring Ipanema, Extreme extends its market leadership position in cloud with features that will help to reduce complexity for customers when it comes to operating and managing their increasingly distributed networks. Tapping into the fast-growing and developing market segments of cloud-managed SD-WAN, and, in the future SASE, accelerates our topline growth potential and expands our opportunity to grow recurring revenue with additional SaaS applications. Further, we’ll extend our go-to-market and R&D footprint in Europe, where Ipanema is an established player. We’re excited to welcome the Ipanema team to Extreme, where together we’ll drive towards our next phase of accelerating growth.”

