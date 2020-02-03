F5 Networks launched NGINX Controller 3.0 with new self-service, app-centric, and configuration API capabilities for helping organizations augment business agility, mitigate risk.

F5 Networks introduced NGINX Controller 3.0, a cloud-native application delivery solution that combines a broad set of app services, including load balancing, API management, analytics, and service mesh with an application-centric approach. For increasing productivity and efficiency, the 3.x series has been designed as a self-service platform that removes the friction between DevOps, NetOps, SecOps, and app developers.

First major product

NGINX Controller 3.0 reduces the tool sprawl that thwarts organizations’ efforts to speed their application deployments. “This is our first major product introduction since we joined forces with F5 in May, and it highlights the unique value proposition of NGINX and F5 together,” said Gus Robertson, SVP and GM of NGINX at F5. He also added:

“Controller 3.0 provides the foundation for developer and DevOps self-service, at scale. We’ve designed the user experience to be centered on the asset that businesses care about most: their apps. This is a big departure from previous infrastructure-centric solutions. Plus, customers’ apps can now be configured by a new API. We’re excited to hit this major milestone. Stay tuned as we continue adding value in each monthly release,”

Improving digital experiences

NGINX Controller provides customers to easily deliver and automate a more comprehensive, consistent set of app services across multi-cloud deployments. It differs from traditional application delivery and API management solutions NGINX Controller 3.0 offers customers productivity and efficiency gains for modern app-focused teams while assuring appropriate governance.

It also comes with the ability to monitor and manage analytics and insights to help applications adapt, protect, heal, and drive business results.