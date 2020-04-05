Facebook accused of spreading false information about Coronavirus and resulting disease. To prevent this, Facebook announced the registration of over 500 COVID-19 related domain names. These domain names consist of multiple variations of its brands plus the word’s coronavirus and COVID-19 and multiple top-level domain names.

Over 530 domain names

DomainTools recorded 530 registrations yesterday, it doesn’t include the .org versions of the domains that Facebook registered. So, the number of registered domains is larger than 530. Some of the domains that Facebook registered are:

facebook-coronavirus-info.com

facebook-coronavirus-info.net

facebook-coronavirus-information.com

facebook-coronavirus-information.net

facebook-coronavirus-support.com

facebook-coronavirus-support.net

facebook-coronavirusinfo.com

Facebook had made some changes related to coronavirus. The popular social media platform published a ban on any ads and commerce listings that seek to capitalize on fears related to the virus. There are also ongoing tests about new features to reduce misinformation about the virus on both WhatsApp and Messenger.