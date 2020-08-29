Edge cloud platform provider Fastly announced the definitive agreement to acquire Signal Sciences for approximately $775 million in cash and stock. With the acquisition, Fastly will expand its robust security portfolio. Fastly’s existing security offerings will be bolstered by Signal Sciences’ strong, developer-first web application and API protection solutions. The duo’s solutions will be combined to form Fastly’s new security offering, [email protected]

Fastly’s new security solution [email protected] will be a modern, unified web application and API protection solution that will power and protect companies looking to further or begin their digital transformation. Joshua Bixby, Chief Executive Officer of Fastly said,