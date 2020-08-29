Edge cloud platform provider Fastly announced the definitive agreement to acquire Signal Sciences for approximately $775 million in cash and stock. With the acquisition, Fastly will expand its robust security portfolio. Fastly’s existing security offerings will be bolstered by Signal Sciences’ strong, developer-first web application and API protection solutions. The duo’s solutions will be combined to form Fastly’s new security offering, [email protected]
[email protected]
Fastly’s new security solution [email protected] will be a modern, unified web application and API protection solution that will power and protect companies looking to further or begin their digital transformation. Joshua Bixby, Chief Executive Officer of Fastly said,
“Fastly was founded to meet developers’ need for greater visibility and control. Now, as the digital transformation movement continues to accelerate, DevOps teams are struggling with inadequate and inflexible security tools. Together with Signal Sciences, we will give developers modern security tools designed for the way they work. This new solution will integrate with our [email protected] platform, accelerating the adoption of edge computing, while simultaneously solving for modern security challenges. We look forward to working with the talented team at Signal Sciences as we continue to innovate and deliver revolutionary security and edge-computing solutions together.”
