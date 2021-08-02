Global edge cloud platform provider, Fastly, announced the beta availability of the Signal Sciences agent on the Fastly edge cloud platform. It represents an important milestone toward the company’s vision of empowering developers to protect apps and APIs in the cloud, on-premise, hybrid, and now at the network edge.

Detect and block suspicious traffic

The integration allows users to leverage the powerful signal technology to write and push out rules in real-time to track suspicious requests and block attacks sooner. Customers will be able to:

Access smarter detection capabilities: Fastly’s next-gen WAF offers superior detection capabilities by assessing attack indicators to better define traffic types. If a malicious request is detected, that information is flagged and sent to Fastly’s edge to initiate blocking capabilities for a smarter and more informed security experience.

Enable faster, more targeted blocking: The integration will support signal exclusions rules in Signal Sciences’ management console, informed by attack indicators fed through Signal Sciences’ technology, to ensure benign traffic does not get inadvertently blocked.

Reduce false positives: According to a recent Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) survey, 75% of respondents indicated that their organizations spend an equal amount or more time on false positives as actual attacks. This feature will directly combat this concern and reduce the disruption of legitimate web traffic and team workflow.

Enable a multi-layer defense strategy: Fastly’s next-gen WAF technology, combined with its large scale network, is uniquely designed to absorb the largest DDoS attacks and prevent traffic from slowing down or completely stopping. Additionally, Fastly offers customers an application layer of rate limiting and IP blocking at the edge. Each of these layers combined offers a valuable defense in depth strategy, protecting organizations from a wide variety of malicious attacks.

Dana Wolf, senior vice president of product and marketing at Fastly said,

“Leaders need to reconsider how they are protecting their network, apps, and APIs as attackers get smarter. Security attacks can occur anywhere, and we want to enable our customers to run protection where it makes sense to them. Whether that’s in the cloud, data center, or ideally, at the edge. Fastly’s large global network, combined with Signal Sciences’ superior signal detection technology, makes it possible for organizations to enable a multi-layer or defense in depth strategy to protect every part of their business, no matter the environment.”

