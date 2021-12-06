Global edge cloud network provider, Fastly announced the appointment of Lakshmi Sharma as the company’s new Chief Product Officer, effective November 29. In her new role, she will lead the company’s investments in products, allowing its users to build modern, distributed applications and digital experiences to maximize performance, programmability, and security.

20 years of engineering and product development experience

Sharma is bringing over 20 years of engineering and product development experience to Fastly. Prior to her new role at Fastly, she served as the Director of Product Management for Networking at Google Cloud, focusing on customer experience for network solutions crossing multiple industries. She also served in various product and engineering leadership roles at Target Corporation, Cisco, and Juniper Networks.

In her new role, she will report directly to Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby. Her main focus will be the long-term product roadmap and innovation enabling users to develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications. Lakshmi Sharma, Chief Product Officer of Fastly said,

« This is a pivotal era for businesses and developers as we aim to rise to the occasion of building the next great modern digital experiences in an online-first world. Some of the most vital parts of the internet run on Fastly and the company is uniquely positioned to power even more websites and applications with speed, reliability, and security. I look forward to helping Fastly bring an enterprise-grade product roadmap, grounded in the developer experience, to life while maintaining a focus on building inclusive and effective teams. »

