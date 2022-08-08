Fastly’s Board of Directors announced that the company’s next chief executive officer will be Todd Nightingale to replace Joshua Bixby.

Todd Nightingale will join the company on the 1st of September from Cisco, where he serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Nightingale was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Meraki, which is acquired by Cisco in 2012.

Global edge cloud platform, Fastly announced the appointment of Todd Nightingale. The Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as Fastly’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective the 1st of September. He will also join the company’s Board of Directors. In his new role, he will succeed Joshua Bixby, who is stepping down as CEO and from the Board of Directors. Bixby will remain at the company as an advisor.

Former Cisco executive

Fastly announced that the decision is a result of a broad search process to identify the next leader. Todd Nightingale is joining fastly from Cisco, where he is currently leading the business strategy and development efforts for the company networking portfolio.

As Executive Vice President and General Manager, Todd Nightingale led the Enterprise Networking and Cloud business during his time at Cisco. Prior to his role at Cisco, he served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco’s Meraki business. During his leadership, the Meraki portfolio expanded and grew, making the company the largest cloud-managed networking platform in the world. When Cisco acquired Meraki, Nightingale joined Cisco in 2012. He previously held engineering and senior management positions at AirDefense and guided the company through a successful acquisition by Motorola. Artur Bergman, Founder, Chief Architect, and Executive Chairperson of Fastly said,

« Fastly is extraordinary at the things that make us unique, including our incredibly powerful programmable edge cloud, innovative performance-focused product and engineering, and our unmatched support of customers as they build the next generation of globally performant, secure and reliable applications. I’m confident in Todd’s ability to lead the company with the rigor and energy needed to elevate Fastly to its next level of extraordinary technology and product growth, including a strong go-to-market motion and operational strengths. »