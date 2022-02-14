Global edge cloud network provider, Fastly launches edge deployment option for the Fastly Next-Gen WAF. For the new solution, the company integrated Signal Sciences’ web application firewall technology with the company’s edge cloud network. It is designed to protect applications and APIs anywhere.

Broad range of architectures

The unified offering enables customers to deploy it at the edge with many other install options. It comes with a single platform to manage all these deployments that also offers a consolidated view of security data, providing visibility for the entire app and API footprint.

Fastly Next-Gen WAF offers flexibility and value, in addition to high-impact integrations with security and DevOps tooling, including:

Trusted technology teams actually use: So reliable that more than 90%+ of Fastly customers run the Next-Gen WAF in full blocking mode.

Rapid deployment in hours, not weeks or months: Thanks to Fastly’s cloud-based architecture and near-zero tuning, customers get up and running quickly.

Increased visibility for faster remediation: Regardless of where customers deploy their apps and APIs, Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF provides production visibility into how attackers seek to abuse or misuse them.

Next-generation technology: Unlike legacy rules-based WAFs, the Fastly Next-Gen WAF enables greater scalability, higher efficacy, and lower total cost of ownership.

Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly said,

« The extension of Signal Sciences’ powerful WAF technology to include Fastly’s high-performance edge network is an incredibly exciting milestone for us. Support for variability in deployment options is important to our customers, and we’ve now launched it in a way that supports massive scale at the edge. New apps, APIs, and architectures are being built with immense velocity to meet the expectations of a modern digital experience. To meet these demands, enterprises need a unified WAF solution that protects not just the apps they have today, on-premises and in the cloud, but also the ones built at the edge in the future. With [email protected] powering Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF extension to the edge, customers get security everywhere that stops unwanted activity from impacting their services and the speed, scale, and stability of our edge network. »

See more Cloud Computing News