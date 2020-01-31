Fastly, announced Cloud Optimizer that enables critical, high-traffic content delivery between CDN and central cloud.

Fastly announced Cloud Optimizer which brings customers with multi-cloud or multi-CDN architectures, especially within commerce and high tech verticals, the real-time control and visibility required to make informed business decisions as quickly as possible, without the need to re-architect network infrastructure. Cloud Optimizer helps organizations improve load balancing and intelligent routing, which means end users can enjoy a more reliable digital experience.

Cloud Optimizer’s benefits include:

Superior Performance: Fastly’s powerful points-of-presence (POPs) are built with solid-state drives (SSDs) and large amounts of memory in well-connected locations around the world to deliver higher cache hit ratio, significantly reducing the need for requests to go back to origin. Customers will enjoy greater security as well, as all traffic is encrypted by TLS.

Real-time Control and Visibility: Gain full control with the ability to push out configurations quickly and pivot immediately as needed. Real-time logs combined with client-side analytics allow for rapid insight and true observability down to the network layer.

Agility: With intelligent routing capabilities, organizations can switch between origins quickly to avoid getting locked into one provider. Cloud Optimizer can even support integrated configuration with CI/CD systems, and during migrations from on-premise to cloud, or from one cloud provider to another.

Cost Reduction: Request Collapsing consolidates multiple requests for the same piece of content down to one request back to origin. This, compounded with Fastly’s unique POP design that can increase cache hit ratio, protects a business’s origin from a barrage of identical requests and reduces the computing resources needed to support a site.

Joshua Bixby, president of Fastly said,