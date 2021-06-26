Cloud data warehouse, purpose-built for delivering a new grade of analytic experiences over big data, Firebolt, announced a $127 million all-equity Series B funding round. The latest round brings the total funding to $164 million.

6 new global sites

According to the announcement, the funds will be used to expand its product, engineering, and go-to-market teams. It will also allow the company to capitalize on the exploding demand from tech companies. The company also added 6 global sites with Munich, Zurich, London, Dublin, Kiev, and Cluj joining the company’s existing site in Tel Aviv.

The company also hired Keenan Rice to lead US operations as Firebolt GM to build its San Francisco HQ. Firebolt offers several benefits:

The world’s fastest and most hardware efficient warehouse: Firebolt sports one of the world’s leading engineering teams in high-performance databases. Its technology consistently presents two orders of magnitude performance gains over existing warehouses, while requiring less computing power.

Infinitely scalable and elastic without the hassle : Built on a modern decoupled storage and compute architecture, Firebolt allows its users to easily pair any workload with the right compute resources without having to deal with common challenges around storage and cluster management that typically require extensive engineering maintenance.

Built for developers, loved by all data professionals: Firebolt allows 100% programmatic control of its platform through APIs and SDKs for developers to create rich data applications. SQL, the common denominator for data professionals, can be used to control everything in the platform.

Eldad Farkash, Co-founder and CEO of Firebolt said,

“Companies are developing data applications more than ever before – which require a high level of performance that is not readily available. Firebolt takes out the grueling pain from the entire process, making it possible for engineers to develop interactive data applications that deliver fast performance over extremely large data sets. Developers can finally develop data-related features at unheard-of speeds.”

