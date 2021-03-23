CloudFest 2021‘s digital venue has opened its virtual doors to attendees yesterday. The first day started with a Welcome Session to set the tone for the next three days of learning, sharing, and networking. Some of the first day’s sessions include:

Intel

The trusted foundation of the Cloud: Rebecca Weekly and Hannes Schwaderer shared how Intel helps users to reach the full potential of the cloud. The digital economy requires flexible performance and trusted scale to support business growth, which is enabled by cloud computing. They also shared how Intel contributions to a new data infrastructure for the European industry.

The Datacenter of the Future: Stephan Teinert and Marcus Singer shared the benefits of Intel DSG products in the Cloud environment.

Software Performance and Efficiency in the Cloud: George Chaltas gave information on how Intel can help get the most from your workloads running in cloud infrastructure and instances.

Rausch

Are current server system designs still good enough for a bright digital future?: Sebastian Noelting shared information about climate disaster, digital transformation, industry 4.0, AI, data science, and things to take into consideration when thinking of solid and future proof server systems. Is adopting all the cool digital trends but continue to rely on traditional server systems that got designed when AI was still science fiction the best choice?

Toshiba

How Will We Store Exabytes of Machine-Created Data?: Rainer Kaese and Christian Böing shared information about Toshiba’s experience storing petabytes of random, unstructured data generated by scientific research organizations. These implementations provide a glimpse of what the rest of the industry will need in terms of configuration, operation, and scaling to handle the growing demand for machine-generated data storage.

Dell Technologies

Cloud Strategy: Matt Baker shared insides on Dell Technologies Cloud Strategy, which is based around the mission to simplify deployment and operation of hybrid and multi-cloud environment. Matt gave attendees insides on IT trends and address major aspects of the Dell Technologies cloud strategy.

Supermicro

Fireside Chat: Sim Upadhyayula and Soeren Von Varchmin shared information on Supermicro’s guiding principle to develop solutions that can maximize infrastructure utilization in close collaboration with industry leaders enabling Cloud Service Providers to respond to the dynamic needs. Soeren and Sim also discussed striking a balance between performance, resilience, scalability, and cost-efficiency; and why CloudFest is a favorite on Supermicro’s event calendar.

GAIA-X

Reshaping Data Infrastructure for Europe and the World: GAIA-X’s speakers Rainer Strater, Oliver Mauss, Andreas Weiss, Alban Schmutz, and Dr. Markus Leberecht shared information about the company’s blueprint for data-infrastructures for innovation and an incubator for data-space development in a combination with a set of guiding principles, policy & rules that could express themselves as regulations. This is a journey towards a true trustworthy digital ecosystem, and an adventure in balancing data sovereignty with open and transparent data-handling standards.

Western Digital

The Power of NVMe over Fabric: Manfred Berger shared information on how to equip thousands of clients with a slice of NVMe or how to get thousands of clients working on the same big-data pool at Millions of compound IOPS? Manfred Berger shows how Western Digital’s OpenFlex platforms shine in terms of flexibility and cost performance.

Special Guest: Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Fixing the Internet: A Proposal, with Sir Tim Berners-Lee: The inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee says “the future is still so much bigger than the past” and he is active in shaping its evolution, both as founder and Director of the W3C and co-founder and CTO of Inrupt, which puts individuals in control of their data, gives organizations new opportunities to create value for customers, and allows developers to thrive in an open marketplace of innovation.

