Firstlight Media is widening the OTT industry’s accessibility to cloud-native streaming and entertainment platforms. According to the announcement, Firstlight Media is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. With the availability, the joint customers with business and operational advantages will impact bottom lines and reduce time to market for new capabilities.

Rapid deployment

With Google Cloud Marketplace’s international reach and fully cloud-based Gen5 architecture, Firstlight Media will be able to provide various benefits to its customers, such as:

Faster access to Google Cloud development tools and storage

Rapid deployment of the Firstlight Media OTT platform, enabling customers to launch new video services quickly

Friction-free procurement and consolidated IT spend for simpler accounting

Google Cloud Marketplace allows rapid deployment of functional software packages, enabling cloud procurement, a simplified buying experience, and flexible payment options. The availability also allows Tier 1 OTT providers to stay ahead of rapid changes in technology and consumer demand by enabling flexible, agile services that can be deployed rapidly and scale for additional capacity as needed. Eric Goldstein, head of business development for Firstlight Media said,

« Delivering the fastest possible time to market and the greatest flexibility to the OTT industry is a fundamental business and technology need for OTT providers worldwide. With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re able to streamline processes for our customers so they can more readily reap the benefits of our agile, scalable, extensible and highly performant platform. »

