Data center colocation, cloud, and connectivity provider Flexential announced that it has achieved AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Direct Connect. The achievement recognizes that the company follows best practices and proved its success in delivering AWS services.

Specialized, demonstrated technical proficiency

The achievement differentiates the company as an AWS Partner Network member that is capable of providing specialized, demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering AWS Direct Connect to end customers. Partners should have deep AWS experience and should be able to deliver solutions seamlessly to receive the designation.

AWS Service Delivery Program was established to help customers to identify AWS Consulting Partners that have deep experience with related services to support the integration and deployment of these solutions. Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer of Colocation Services at Flexential said,

“Flexential is committed to making interconnection as flexible and easy to consume as cloud services. This designation from AWS illustrates our ability to help customers and partners digitally transform their business and leverage the agility and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

