Data center, colocation, and hybrid IT solutions provider, Flexential launched its Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution. Flexential’s DaaS allows professionals to access the traditional workspaces and apps using any device, anytime, anywhere. With the DaaS solution, businesses will be able to host virtual desktops on cloud infrastructure with the same applications and data as they experience on their physical laptops or their remote desktops. And end-users have access to a secure virtual desktop remotely on various devices.

Turn-key solution built on Nutanix’s HCI

Flexential’s new solution is a turn-key solution built on Nutanix’s HCI. It also provides end-to-end solution inclusive of infrastructure and desktop management, allowing customers to instantly access their virtual desktops. Customers can choose their DaaS Broker, (Citrix or VMware), and their OS of choice, (Windows or Linux). Mike Fuhrman, chief operating officer, Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential said,