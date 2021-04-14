Flexential launches Hosted Private Cloud – Advanced vCenter Access cloud solution, which is the only solution in the market that offers customers full cloud control and VMWare vCenter management. The new solution is an addition to the company’s Hosted Private Cloud offering which extends more control to customers. It is part of Flexential’s industry-leading cloud portfolio that consists of Hosted Private Cloud, vCenter Access, Multi-tenant, Managed Public Cloud, and Desktop-as-a-Service solutions.

Full cloud control and VMWare vCenter management

Advanced vCenter Access allows users to have full control of their cloud environment as well as direct access and interoperability with third-party tools. The new solution provides businesses with full control and access to the underlying hypervisor, which allows integration of 3rd party tools. Advanced vCenter Access provides customers with advanced vCenter permissions to enable full control over their third-party integrated environment. Mike Fuhrman, Chief Operating Officer of Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential, said,

“Businesses today need flexible underlying cloud solutions if they hope to remain competitive and agile in our modern IT-driven economy. With this latest addition to our Hosted Private Cloud family, we are providing customers with the enhanced freedoms to manage their resources, to optimize their applications and ensure consistent, high-quality code releases. We are helping businesses to be more agile with their workflows and increase the frequency and reliability of software deployments. Flexential remains committed to empowering businesses with the tools and access needed to be more efficient and perform at the highest possible level.”

