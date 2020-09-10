Flexential data center colocation, cloud and connectivity provider announced new dedicated Hosted Private Cloud – vCenter Access capabilities that enable organizations to use industry-leading third-party tools to manage workloads and data protection requirements on a single, consolidated cloud platform. This solution adds to the Flexential Cloud portfolio and shows continued innovation to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Built-in security and compliance

Today’s enterprises are increasingly looking to move workloads to cloud providers in order to offload their compute, network, storage, licensing, and facilities requirements while maintaining the control and management of their application stack and orchestration of resources in-house. Flexential’s Hosted Private Cloud – vCenter Access is an optimal solution for these organizations – it offers a dedicated environment, giving users control of the resources allocated to match specific application needs and requirements. The solution also offers peace of mind with built-in security and compliance.

Mike Fuhrman, chief operating officer of Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential said,

“According to Gartner, ‘by 2022 creating a flexible, adaptive infrastructure will be among the top I&O [infrastructure and operations] goals for more than 70% of enterprises, which is a major increase from fewer than 20% in 2019. With vCenter Access we are adding an extra layer of flexibility for our customers, enabling direct management of workloads and backups with their existing tools and processes. We are committed to allowing our customers to manage workloads on their terms, providing the exact level of support they want and need – no more and no less.”

With Flexential’s Hosted Private Cloud – vCenter Access solution, customers have the control and flexibility to proactively create, monitor, and manage cluster capacity. The solution makes it possible for customers to implement a backup and snapshot strategy using tools that they have already purchased and are accustomed to using in their IT environments, such as Veeam and Zerto.

Customers can use third-party DevOps tools

By providing direct access to the industry standard vCenter API and management tools, Flexential’s offering allows businesses to leverage existing IT staff to manage and configure infrastructure resources to drive optimal levels of performance, efficiency, and utilization. The solution also allows customers to use third-party DevOps tools such as Ansible and Jenkins to automate operations, improve the quality of software releases, and accelerate the delivery of software releases into production.

The Hosted Private Cloud – vCenter Access offering also provides the optimal performance and functionality to accelerate innovation by using continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD). These engineering practices are becoming increasingly popular in enterprises as a way to develop and deliver software as quickly as possible while maintaining high quality.

