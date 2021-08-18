FlipServe announced the launch of its multi-cloud platform. It provides users access to premium cloud servers. The company states that it offers users access to major cloud services for 30% less than users would pay directly. It also includes free standard services for each server.

Competitive server pricing

FlipServe’s platform offers solutions for cloud migration, Kubernetes, ransomware protection backup, identity management, high availability, and disaster recovery along with multiple versions of Operating System images, pre-configured application images, and SAP systems. Users will be able to choose from FlipServe’s library of pre-configured apps and services, select configuration options, and simply click buy.

With the purchase, each user will have access to a dashboard breaking down usage and costs. Ganesh Radhakrishnan, Founder of FlipServe said,

“Our mission is to give developers and businesses access to premium cloud servers, apps, and services at the most competitive prices. With our competitive pricing, multi-cloud offerings, and user interface, we have built flexibility, simplicity, and transparency into the FlipServe platform.”

