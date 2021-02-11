FogHorn, a developer of edge computing AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, collaborated with IBM to provide an open and secured next-generation hybrid cloud platform with advanced, edge-powered artificial intelligence (AI) and closed-loop system control capabilities.

To help customers rapidly

By bringing together edge and cloud capabilities, FogHorn and IBM plan to help customers rapidly deploy, process, store, analyze and train critical data from edge to cloud and enhance business processes.

Chris Penrose, Chief Operating Officer at FogHorn, said,

“Through our upcoming collaboration, FogHorn will leverage IBM Edge Application Manager to deliver edge-to-cloud FogHorn solutions for our customers that can help them make more informed decisions with their data, in real-time. Combining FogHorn’s vertical expertise with IBM’s cloud know-how, we will create the opportunity to address a wide range of edge use cases which has the potential to deliver operational savings, improved up-time, reduced waste and lower energy consumption.”

FogHorn Lightning Edge AI offerings combined with IBM Edge Application Manager, which runs on Red Hat OpenShift, will be designed to automate the deployment of edge AI applications to available enterprise edge compute.

