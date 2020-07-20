Fortinet announced the launch of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud that solves common application performance, visibility, cost, and control challenges associated with multi-cloud deployments by enabling SD-WAN across multiple clouds and regions.

A consistent network architecture

Most enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy in place and work with multiple cloud providers to meet a number of business needs. Despite this strategy, managing and securing an assortment of different private and public cloud workloads and environments remains a challenge, with many organizations choosing to connect their clouds via their on-premises data center WAN edge.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud is for establishing secure and high-performance connectivity between public cloud workloads running on multiple clouds without increasing cost and complexity. This solution offers a consistent network architecture leveraging SD-WAN capabilities between clouds and empowers application developers and enterprise IT to build a high speed and seamless cloud-to-cloud network and security architecture.

Benefits of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud