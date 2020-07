Fortinet announced the launch of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud that solves common application performance, visibility, cost, and control challenges associated with multi-cloud deployments by enabling SD-WAN across multiple clouds and regions.

A consistent network architecture

Most enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy in place and work with multiple cloud providers to meet a number of business needs. Despite this strategy, managing and securing an assortment of different private and public cloud workloads and environments remains a challenge, with many organizations choosing to connect their clouds via their on-premises data center WAN edge.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud is for establishing secure and high-performance connectivity between public cloud workloads running on multiple clouds without increasing cost and complexity. This solution offers a consistent network architecture leveraging SD-WAN capabilities between clouds and empowers application developers and enterprise IT to build a high speed and seamless cloud-to-cloud network and security architecture.

Benefits of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud

Automating the deployment of a consistent overlay network across different cloud networks, reducing complexity and increasing agility to save teams time and resources.

Offers end-to-end visibility, control, and centralized management that unifies functionality across multiple cloud environments through cloud native integrations.

Securely transports application traffic between clouds without needing to backhaul through the data center, enabling better scaling of deployments and reducing latency.

Intelligently selects connections based on application characteristics employing dynamic path selection, improving performance and optimizing cost by selecting the best internet or leased line link.

Provides an application developer-friendly API to enable programmers the ability to consistently represent their network and security requirements.

