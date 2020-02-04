Continent 8 Technologies unveiled its new Cloud WAF product powered by Fortinet’s FortiWeb Cloud.
Fortinet’s FortiWeb Cloud will power Continent 8 Technologies’ new Cloud WAF product. No matter where they are hosted, Fortinet’s solution, Continent 8’s Cloud WAF secures their customers’ applications. Fortinet launched FortiWeb Cloud WAF-as-a-Service in 2019, securing applications deployed to public cloud environments, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Adding WAF to their existing security product portfolio enables Continent 8 to deliver DDoS, web application and API security on a global scale.
WAF protection against application-layer attacks
Lior Cohen, Sr. Director of Cloud Security Product and Solutions at Fortinet said,
“By partnering with managed security service providers such as Continent 8, we provide customers with advanced security for more business-critical web applications, which is very important as more businesses depend on applications and lack the expertise to secure them. This enables customers to deploy applications anywhere they choose with a consistent security posture for their application layer. And ultimately, organizations’ ability to rapidly and securely deploy applications enables them to deliver more value to their end-users.”
Leon Allen, Continent 8’s Innovation Director said,
“In partnering with Fortinet, we are now able to offer the industry-leading FortiWeb Cloud technology, all hosted on our private cloud. Our new Cloud WAF solution works in conjunction with our existing, carrier grade, DDoS mitigation platform, enabling Continent 8 to provide high availability DDoS protection with WAF protection against sophisticated application layer attacks backed by our 24×7 monitoring and mitigation services. We’re extremely proud to partner with Fortinet to deliver this new advanced security service to our customers.”
