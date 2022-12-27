Francois Sterin who has has spent a lot of time working previously in the field of cloud computing, joins Data4 as Chief Operating Officer.

Francois used to lead the technical infrastructure of OVHcloud from the servers assembly lines to the design, construction, and operations of the data centers globally.

Before his newest job at Data4, he spent 13 years at Google, five years of that as the director of global infrastructure.

While we are getting closer to a new year, many companies are going for changes in their executive team. We have recently written about Göran Marby’s resignation from ICANN, Stephanie Lynch-Habib’s appointment to euNetworks as president, Bruce Garrison’s appointment as Bandwith IG’s CEO, and more. Now, Francois Sterin leaves OVHcloud and Joins Data4 as COO.

Experienced in cloud computing

Sterin has spent a lot of time working previously in the field of cloud computing. He was the chief industrial officer of a European company called OVHcloud, and he was responsible for the company’s environmental and sustainability plans. OVH is a French cloud computing company that offers VPS, dedicated servers, and other web services. Before OVHCloud, he worked for 13 years at Google, five years of that as the director of global infrastructure. He left OVHcloud in February, saying it was time for a new chapter.

Francois used to lead the technical infrastructure of OVHcloud from the servers assembly lines to the design, construction, and operations of the data centers globally. Francois joined the OVHcloud adventure in 2017 after 15 years of experience in developing global infrastructure for Telecom and Internet companies. Francois spent 13 years at Google, leading the hypergrowth of this platform, early on with the extension of the global network, then mega data center sites, and eventually helping those to become 100 % renewable powered. Before that, for 2 years, Francois worked on the Orange group.

Francois Sterlin, Chief Operating Officer of Data4 said,

« With already more than 500 MW of data center capacity resources across five markets in Europe, Data4 – now the largest independent European operator – is scaling very fast, demonstrating deep commitment to quality and sustainability, and [it is] ready to take on the next level of expansion! »