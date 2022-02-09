European Cloud and EDGE provider, G-Core Labs is putting Graphcore Intelligence Processing Units at the heart of its European-based public AI cloud service. The IPU systems can meet the growing demand from customers for powerful, efficient, and secure artificial intelligence compute.

Located in Luxembourg

The company’s IPU service will use an IPU cluster located in Luxembourg. G-Core Labs plans future expansions in Central Europe to meet the data sovereignty needs of European organizations. IPU-based AI cloud is designed to help organizations from a wide range of fields. It is also designed to support every stage of the AI adoption journey, from building proof of concepts to training and deployment.

The company is building a single comprehensive AI cloud service for the training and deployment of AI applications. It will work on the one-stop-shop principle, allowing developers to fully concentrate on the development of their ML models and services. The company is planning to expand its service in Europe, the US, and Asia during 2022.

Atos worked closely with G-Core Labs and Graphcore as a systems integrator for the deployment of IPUs in the G-Core cloud. Andre Reitenbach, CEO of G-Core Labs said,

« We are very proud that G-Core Labs is the first European cloud service provider to partner with Graphcore to bring new innovations for a rapidly changing cloud market. Artificial Intelligence is evolving fast and users are looking to trusted technology partners like G-Core Labs for powerful AI cloud services that are highly efficient, easily accessible, and highly flexible, to suit their changing needs. »

