Cloud and edge solutions provider, G-Core Labs continues to expand its global cloud presence with the opening of a new location in Johannesburg, offering customers in the region advanced performance and security. The first of G-Core Labs’ cloud locations in Africa, the point of presence in South Africa will provide customers with both virtual machines and bare metal servers, powered by Intel SGX processors. While Intel SGX integrated encryption technology in the cloud service allows the company to offer highly secure enclaves, the cloud also includes an Artificial Intelligence platform which supports full-cycle machine learning of any complexity.

Two server configurations

There are two dedicated server configurations available in Johannesburg, both powered by Intel processors, and gaining access to them is just as quick as getting access to virtual machines, thanks to G-Core Labs’ new service, Bare-Metal-as-a-Service. It helps clients solve performance and security concerns related to the allocation of platform resources across several users and having a cloud service ecosystem enables G-Core Labs to address another issue that clients frequently face: the inconvenient management of fragmented infrastructure consisting of dedicated servers, virtual machines, and cloud services supplied by several firms.

At the network protocol level, providers’ servers are shielded against DDoS attacks and are hosted in secured Tier IV/ III data centers. The cloud services are powered by Intel Xeon Scalable Gen 3 processors and the cloud service quality is ensured by SLA 99.95% with financial guarantees. Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud Stream at G-Core Labs said,

« South Africa continues to show a consistent growth rate of internet penetration: today 57% of residents of the country, more than 34 million users, regularly work, buy, watch and play using the Internet. Coupled with the strong interest we’re seeing in the region from our global clients in the e-commerce, gaming, and media industries, this new point of presence is an important part of G-Core Labs global infrastructure presence. »