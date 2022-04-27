G-Core Labs is expanding its presence in the North America with a new cloud point of presence. The new location means the availability of three isolated bare-metal locations for customers serving the region, including two more in Manassas and Santa Clara, as well as a further 15 locations offering state-of-the-art Cloud solutions.

New cloud point of presence

As the company continues its rapid expansion across developing markets, North America remains an core part of its international network, which now includes 140+ points of presence, including 15+ Cloud PoPs, located in more than 130 cities around the world.

The new Cloud PoP in Chicago provides customers with both virtual machines and powerful bare metal servers, powered by high-performance and fault-tolerant Intel CPUs. The PoP in Chicago comes with multiple configuration options, including the following for bare metal options:

1x Intel Xeon E-2288G 8C/16T 3.7 GHz / 64 GB / 2x 480GB SSD / 2x 1GbE

2x Intel Xeon 4214R 12C/24T 2.4 GHz / 128 GB / 2x 960GB SSD / 2x 1GbE

Seva Vayner, director of Edge Cloud Stream at G-Core Labs, said

“Our collaboration with leading technology vendors means that we are continuing to offer our customers market-leading performance, reliability and security. The Chicago point of presence makes use of the latest hardware from Dell and also the latest generation of Intel CPUs, including the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake) processors at two configurations. Our bare-metal and VM options provide zero trust 360° security and leverage CPU-based protection through the use of Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) technology, protect against all types of DDoS and malicious bot attacks, and make use of a next-generation web-application firewall (WAF) offering protection from hacking and unauthorized access to confidential data at the application level also.”