With G-Core Labs’ new service “Bare-Metal-as-a-Service” getting access to dedicated servers becomes just as fast as getting access to virtual machines. This helps clients to solve performance and safety issues connected with the distribution of resources of the same platform among numerous users. Also, owning a cloud service ecosystem allows G-Core Labs to solve another problem that clients are often faced with: lack of convenience when managing the fragmentary infrastructure of dedicated servers, virtual machines and cloud services provided by different companies.

3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable

The provider’s high performance is ensured by Intel technologies: in April 2021 G-Core Labs became one of the world’s first companies to start integrating the 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake) into its cloud service server infrastructure. Such equipment allows the apps to process resource-consuming tasks very fast.

Alex Federighi, Deputy Head of G-Core Labs cloud platforms says,

“Bare-Metal-as-a-Service provides a complex solution to all the aforementioned issues. Thanks to this service the user can prepare a dedicated server for work just as fast as if it were virtual. All you need to do is select the necessary parameters and switch to a public network, to a private network or to several networks at once. Your physical server will be ready for work within minutes. As opposed to the virtual server, a physical server allows you to use all its resources and guarantees that there are no ‘neighbors.’ In addition to that, bare metal nodes can be used to carry out tasks where virtualization is inapplicable, including using such resource-consuming apps as game servers and databases. Bare metal nodes can also be used for creating public cloud storage facilities, using hypervisors and launching containers.”

Apart from Amsterdam, dedicated servers are available in more than ten other cities of the world including Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Paris, Moscow, Singapore, Tokyo, Istanbul, Santa Clara and Manassas. By the end of this year dedicated servers will appear in Hong Kong, São Paulo, Mumbai and Johannesburg.

