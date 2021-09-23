International cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs expands its content delivery network infrastructure in Russia and CIS countries. The company opened new CDN points in Armenia and Azerbaijan, Yerevan, and Baku, introducing an extra CDN cluster in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan. According to the independent analytical system Citrix after the launch of a new location, the average response time is decreased to 15 ms.

Average response time decreases to 15 ms

Earlier this year, the global network of G-Core Labs also launched a CDN location in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan. The data center allows the company to deliver content with delays of about 5 ms, which is five times faster than the network of the fastest competitors. Additionally, G-Core Labs launched its first location in Azerbaijan this year.

Sam Davis, Vice President of Products at G-Core Labs, said,

“In 2021, we bolstered our CIS infrastructure. The launch of three new locations allowed us to set new content delivery rate records among local and international providers in the region. Minimizing delays with CDN propels online business development, especially in areas requiring peak speed under high loads. Fast content delivery is essentially important for any online business. Speeding up the website fuels conversion, and preloading the content relieves the client’s own infrastructure.”

The company’s global CDN supports HTTP/2, IPv6, TLS 1.3, HLS protocols and provides system tuning agility, including advanced caching options. A redirect to HTTPS, flexible access policies, free Let’s Encrypt certificates, and access by critical options are at the very core of content security.

See more Cloud Computing News