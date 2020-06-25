G-Core Labs announced that the new PoP in the Spanish capital offers customers dedicated and virtual servers with protection against DDoS attacks of any complexity and volume, as well as services for the fast delivery of content with an average response time of 30 ms (according to Citrix analytical system). It is expected that the new point of presence in Madrid will be useful both in Spain and among European, Asian and American companies seeking to work effectively in the local and regional markets.

Previously, the G-Core Labs content delivery network has provided service among other major service providers in France, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, and other European countries. New G-Core Labs customers will be able to use a free CDN trial period with 300 GB of traffic. Andre Reitenbach, G-Core Labs managing director said:

“Madrid is a very important location for G-Core Labs global network infrastructure. Firstly, the Spanish capital is one of the largest economic centers in Europe. By opening a hosting and CDN point in Madrid, we support our corporate clients focused on business in the Western European region. The new location will provide access speed to dedicated servers of at least 10 Gbit/s, without traffic limitations, even in conditions of high loads. Secondly, Spain belongs to countries with a high level of Internet penetration, more than 68% of the population are active users of the network, this is more than 31 mln internet users every month. At the same time, the country has a double-digit growth rate of e-commerce and is considered as one of unofficial centers of eSports development in the region”.

Customized ISO can be connected

The functionality of the automatic installation of the most popular operating systems (OS) such as Windows and Unix, installed when ordering the server, is provided in the company’s dedicated and virtual servers. It significantly saves time for system deployment. It is also possible to connect a customized ISO image and install the necessary OS.

All G-Core Labs servers are protected from DDoS attacks using G-Core Labs unique technology for an intelligent filtering of network traffic. The dedicated servers of the company provide constant free access to their IPMI (note – abbr. from the intelligent platform management interface), which allows them to quickly solve any issue with hosting in a remote format even in case of an emergency situation.

G-Core Labs CDN supports all necessary protocols, including HTTP/2 (by default), SSL and IPv6, and also provides flexible system configuration options: access through the API, opportunities to pre-load heavy files, to clear cache completely or selectively, to set and manage cache storing time, cache return, inheriting caching parameters, to ignore request parameters and cookies, etc.

The global architecture of the G-Core Labs content delivery network, located on 5 continents, was created by experts on high-load systems. Today, it includes 100+ points of presence located in more than 65 cities around the world, has 5000+ peering partners, 300+ cash servers and the total network capacity is 10+ Tbit/sec.