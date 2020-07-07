Meet can be easily integrated into the customer’s infrastructure and allows to organize video calls with clients without installing separate applications through any browsers and devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Meet also provides everyone with an opportunity to hold free and unlimited video conferences and webinars that can be launched in a few clicks.

Suitable for any business

The solution is suitable for any business that uses video calls for sales or support, as well as a tool for office video meetings. Meet will be useful for online retailers, banks, and insurance companies, real estate agencies, tour operators, auto dealers, small and medium-sized businesses of various profiles, allowing to consult clients one-on-one. For a call center operator or manager, it’s enough to send the created link to a client – and he’ll be able to start a video call in 1 click from any device.

Alexey Petrovskikh, head of media platforms at G-Core Labs said,

“We position Meet as a universal tool for organizing video calls and consultations, which can be easily integrated into any customer’s business infrastructure, whether it is a website or a mobile app, and allows to significantly improve the customer experience and increase sales. The solution is a kind of construction kit that allows you to configure the video call service to satisfy specific needs of a particular business. Meet can be provided as a SaaS service or installed on the client’s servers, if required by a security department”.

Meet can also be used by webinars and online education platforms with a large number of participants, medical centers, and clinics for organizing remote consultations of patients, etc.

Meetings are free for 15 participants

Meet provides the opportunity to quickly organize completely free and unlimited video calls and meetings for 15 participants, as well as webinars for 100 viewers. Video calls and meetings can be created in a format of private meeting rooms secured with PIN code. Meet also has functions of sharing a screen in high resolution and interacting with participants via chat. You don’t need to register to participate in a video call.

Range of the largest retailers, telecom operators, and online education platforms in Europe, Russia & the CIS have already become users of Meet. Meet development plans also include integration with Office365, Gmail, Bitrix, Salesforce, Telegram, Slack; organization of video conferencing in social networks, recording of video broadcasts, as well as adding an API to create new video rooms.