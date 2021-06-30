International cloud and edge solutions provider, G-Core Labs launched a new service, renting dedicated servers, or Bare-Metal-as-a-Service. The company’s new service allows a ready-to-use, physical service to be deployed within minutes. Then it can be used in combination with the other services, which allows building a flexible cloud infrastructure with simple resource management, balance, and networks.

Bare metal servers in public clouds

G-Core Labs stated that deploying high-capacity services and apps on virtual machines is now always ideal, because “the virtualization tax” prevents them from using all resources. Another problem is if a customer overuses the capacity of the server, others can have performance issues.

Another issue is to manage the infrastructure in a diverse network of dedicated servers, virtual machines, and cloud services from different providers. Alex Federighi, deputy head of the department of cloud platform at G-Core Labs said,

“G-Core Labs’ new offering, Bare-Metal-as-a-Service, solves all of the aforementioned problems. It allows a user to order a ready-to-use dedicated server as easily as a virtual one. They only need to select the characteristics, connect a private network, a public network, or several networks at once, and in a few minutes, the physical server will be ready for use. Unlike a virtual one, it allows all of its resources to be used and guarantees the absence of neighbors. Moreover, bare metal nodes are suitable for tasks where virtualization is inappropriate, including deployment of resource-heavy apps like gaming servers or databases, or creating storage systems within the public cloud, used as hypervisors, or launching containers.”

G-Core Lab’s new solution can be managed with a unified, user-friendly interface, which allows clients to build an efficient, stable, and balanced infrastructure in the public cloud easily. The company also offers cloud infrastructure within IaaS and PaaS models, bare metal, and virtual servers on all continents, with an international content delivery system. It also can be integrated with cloud object storage and a streaming platform for OTT broadcasting and video-on-demand delivery, with protection against DDoS attacks and fraudulent activities.

