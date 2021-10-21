Cloud and edge solutions provider, G-Core Labs launched its first cloud point of presence in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It is the company’s first PoP in Germany and 16th worldwide. G-Core Labs announced that the servers are protected against DDoS attacks at the network protocol level. G-Core Labs’ new service quality is ensured by SLA 99.95% with financial guarantees.

Full-cycle machine learning

G-Core Labs’ service comes with an AI platform, supporting full-cycle machine learning of any complexity. The service also provides the required infrastructure, which includes software, frameworks, supports full-cycle learning of any complexity. The platform integrates solutions for data acquisition and processing, including Kafka, Storm, Spark, PySpark, PostgreSQL, MS SQL, Oracle, and MongoDB.

Intel SGX encryption technology ensures extra protection of data in the G-Core Labs cloud and creates highly protected enclaves within the virtual machines. This feature protects the encrypted areas, even if the servers are hacked. Elena Simon, General Manager of G-Core Labs Germany said,

“Our cloud is deeply integrated with our other products and services, including our international content delivery network, which encompasses all continents and was included in the Guinness Book of Records. The G-Core Labs team has expertise in expansion of online businesses to complicated regions: Latin America, known for its strong DDoS attacks, as well as the countries that require specified legal expertise: China and Russia. We’ll be happy to share this knowledge with clients planning to expand their business.”

See more Cloud Computing News