G-Core Labs, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, has launched a support program for promising IT startups. Program participants will get infrastructure grants worth up to $ 25 000. With these funds, startups will be able to pay for the company’s cloud services.

For developers of online services, web applications and games

Developers of online services, web applications, and games can apply to participate in the program. Selected startups will receive grants of $1 000, $7 500, or $25 000 depending on the size of the company. With these funds, they will be able to pay for G-Core Labs services for two years, including CDN, streaming platform, DDoS protection, as well as a set of cloud services.

Dmitry Samoshkin, G-Core Labs vice president of products, said,

“We offer a ready-for-any-load global content delivery network that is integrated with cloud object storage and an advanced streaming platform for OTT streaming and video-on-demand delivery; full-fledged cloud infrastructure operating within the IaaS and PaaS models; dedicated and virtual servers located on all continents, as well as highly effective protection against DDoS attacks and fraudulent activities, based on the unique intelligent traffic filtering technology.”

All solutions are managed from a single personal account with an intuitive interface. Connection of such services will provide program participants with a minimum response time around the world, as well as readiness for peak loads. G-Core Labs’ server infrastructure is located in reliable Tier IV and III data centers in 100+ points of presence in 75 cities around the world. Also, startups will get assistance in migration and free consultations of engineers and architects of G-Core Labs.

