G-Core has launched a new public cloud region in Singapore to help companies enter Asian markets. Customers can use a multifunctional virtual datacenter that allows them to scale their IT infrastructure in minutes, as well as significantly accelerate the development, testing and launch of new products and services.

Creating virtual cloud networks

G-Core Labs cloud services run on Intel Xeon Gold 6152, 6252 and 5220 processors, have up to 1 TB of RAM, as well as SSD and HDD with triple replication. As part of the IaaS model, the G-Core Labs solution provides the functionality of virtual machines with the options of automatic scaling, their load balancer, system backup and data disaster recovery.

Vsevolod Vayner, G-Core Labs head of cloud platforms, said,

“Singapore is a major milestone in G-Core Labs cloud development, our first Asian location. Thanks to the previously launched cloud clusters in the data centers of Luxembourg, Ashburn (USA) & Moscow, we ensure the minimum response time of web services in Europe, USA, CIS and now also in Asia. In total, the company plans to open about 10 additional points of presence of the cloud on all continents of the world in the near future.”

G-Core Labs allows its users to create virtual cloud networks where they can set up private clusters to do necessary computations or to isolate a certain set of applications within their own cloud network.

Within platform services, or PaaS, G-Core Labs offers its own AI platform that provides the ability to quickly create, train and deploy various machine learning models. The company plans to add an option of auto-deploying Kubernetes clusters for container orchestration and Hadoop-based systems for working with big data for the near future.

