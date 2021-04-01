The GAIA-X Board of Directors announced that 212 new companies and research organizations became the official members of the European Data and Cloud Association. The association also announced a future compliance label to allow users to identify the services respecting GAIA-X specifications.

212 new members

The GAIA-X Board of Directors accepted all of the companies that applied to join after a majority vote. GAIA-X stated that around 40% of new members are Cloud and technical vendor companies, 36% user companies associations, academics, or NPO, and 25% start-ups. Over 92% of the news 212 members are from Europe, the other members are mostly Asian and North American companies. Hubert Tardieu, Chairman of the board, GAIA-X, said,

“We are pleased to welcome a significant number of companies which will now participate in the implementation of common standards to ensure that data is hosted, used, and transferred transparently and with full confidence.”

See more Cloud Computing News