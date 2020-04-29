Gameye has partnered with Tencent Cloud for a new digital meeting dubbed the Industry Insight Conference. The conference will take place on May 6, focusing on the present and future of multiplayer gaming. Industry experts from Supercell, Servers.com, Splash Damage, Kunlun, Makers Fund, Huya, and R8 Games will participate in the conference.

A strategic partnership

Besides the new digital conference, the meeting will bring Gameye’s industry-leading game-hosting solution to Tencent Cloud’s servers in mainland China including Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou. Gameye is a technology innovator giving game studios the power to deploy online game sessions closer to their players.

Sebastiaan Heijne, Gameye CEO, talked about the partnership, saying,

“We’re very pleased to partner with Tencent Cloud to extend our service into China as a benefit to developers and publishers in both the east and west. Launching and supporting an online game in China can be daunting for developers and publishers, and we’re proud to be the first to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ for game studios who need to operate globally. Developers and publishers now need only one partner to run demanding online titles with low latency everywhere on Earth – Gameye.”

Now, the company will offer its online game-hosting services to developers and publishers on every continent, thanks to this partnership.

Tencent Europe vice president Li Shiwei said,