Gartner announced that the public cloud services market grew by 41.4% globally in 2021. In 2021, the total of the market grew to $90.9 in 2021, from $64.3 billion in 2020. Gartner also stated that the top five IaaS providers, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, Google, and Huawei, account for more than 80% of the total market. In 2021, Amazon lead the market with a revenue of $35.4 billion and a 38.9% market share.

In 2021, Microsoft was behind Amazon, with a 21.1% market share and above-market growth. The tech giant reached $19 billion in IaaS revenue. Alibaba became third with a 9.5% market share and revenue of $8.7 billion in 2021. Along with China, Alibaba is the leading provider in Indonesia, Malaysia, and other emerging cloud markets.

Google Cloud saw the highest growth rate by growing 63.7% among the top five providers and reached $6.4 billion in revenue. It was driven by the adoption of traditional enterprise workloads and the company’s innovation in more cutting-edge capabilities, supported by an expansion of their partner ecosystem. Huawei became fifth on the list with a 4.6% market share and $4.2 billion in revenue. However, Huawei also increased its market share by 56.3% from 2020 to 2021.

Growth (%) Amazon 35,380 38.9 26,201 40.8 35.0 Microsoft 19,153 21.1 12,659 19.7 51.3 Alibaba 8,679 9.5 6,117 9.5 41.9 Google 6,436 7.1 3,932 6.1 63.7 Huawei 4,190 4.6 2,681 4.2 56.3 Others 17,056 18.8 12,697 19.8 34.3 Total 90,894 100.0 64,286 100.0 41.4 IaaS public cloud market comparison 2021-2022

Sid Nag, VP analyst of Gartner said,

« The IaaS market continues to grow unabated as cloud-native becomes the primary architecture for modern workloads. Cloud supports the scalability and composability that advanced technologies and applications require, while also enabling enterprises to address emerging needs such as sovereignty, data integration, and enhanced customer experience. Regional cloud ecosystems are becoming increasingly important amidst growing geopolitical fragmentation and emerging regulatory and compliance requirements, presenting an opportunity for providers with a strong regional presence. The next phase of IaaS growth will be driven by customer experience, digital outcomes, and the virtual-first world. Emerging technologies that can help businesses bring experiences closer to their customers, such as the metaverse, chatbots, and digital twins, will require hyper-scale infrastructure to meet growing demands for compute and storage power. »