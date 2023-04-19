Gcore, a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud and edge solutions, and NHN Cloud, a subsidiary of South Korean technology and gaming giant NHN Group, and a leading provider of public and private cloud services in South Korea and across Asia Pacific announced a strategic partnership together.

Gcore’s services will be available in the Asia Pacific

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Gcore’s pioneering cloud services, including CDN (Content Delivery Network), 5G eSIM, and accelerated AI processing, will be made available to enterprises in Asia Pacific through the NHN Cloud, providing a gateway for Gcore into this key market. In return, Gcore will function as NHN Cloud’s strategic partner in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and provide a bridge for NHN Cloud’s Asia Pacific customers into the region. Additionally, the MOU sets up a framework for the two companies to jointly develop new solutions and collaborate on commercial initiatives.

NHN’s parent company rose to prominence with the launch in December 1999 of its online gaming portal, Hangame. With over 37 million members today in South Korea, Hangame remains the country’s largest gaming portal.

G for Gaming

Gcore also has origins in the gaming industry with the G of Gcore originally standing for ‘gaming’. To facilitate the global delivery of heavy video and game content under peak loads, the business built a high-performing, high-speed content delivery network. Today, Gcore’s CDN is relied upon by enterprise-level businesses across various industries, including Orange, Sandbox Interactive, Bandai Namco, Wargaming, Avast, and Nitrado.

Donghooom Kim, CEO of NHN Cloud, said,

« Gcore’s strength in EMEA is a significant benefit for us as we look to support the expansion of our customers across the region. Among the biggest global markets for public cloud services, South Korea and Japan have high growth potential and it’s imperative that we can offer their businesses fast, secure and reliable cloud services in EMEA as well as Asia Pacific. What’s more, Gcore has a shared desire to drive innovation in the areas of edge and cloud computing, and we are confident that together we can create compelling new propositions that will unlock even more value for our customers. »

Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore, said:

« We at Gcore are immensely proud to embark on this partnership with NHN Cloud, one of Asia Pacific’s outstanding technology innovators. Both businesses sharpened their expertise in delivering compelling gaming experiences built on high-performance, low-latency technology infrastructure, and have extended that know-how to businesses across the globe. With NHN Cloud, we gain a partner with a market-leading position in Asia Pacific and the perfect platform to help us drive growth in this region and beyond. »

NHN Cloud is a subsidiary of NHN Group, which besides Hangame also runs a number of other popular and high-profile internet businesses, such as NHN Payco, a payment gateway, and digital wallet service with over 12 million registered users, and FashionGo, an online marketplace that connects fashion wholesalers and retailers. This stable of companies presents a powerful advantage to NHN Cloud in that it can test and improve services with sister companies before they’re rolled out publicly to other business customers. Thanks to these assets and capabilities, NHN Cloud has been a major player in South Korean cloud services for the previous two years. Previously NHN Cloud attracted an investment of 150 billion won from IMM investment, giving the business a total valuation of one trillion won and underlining its credibility in the South Korean market.

For nearly ten years Gcore has been building Europe’s most powerful and extensive edge and cloud services. Today, Gcore’s infrastructure includes 140 points of presence on six continents and benefits from more than 11,000 peering partners. Gcore’s total network bandwidth exceeds 110 terabits per second, and delivers an average response time of just 20-35 milliseconds, making it the ideal network for businesses with low-latency, high-performance use cases.